Avatar: The Last Airbender Cast Reunite for Netflix Watch Party

With Avatar The Last Airbender to make its Netflix debut starting on Friday, May 15th, one of the voices behind one of the series' most popular characters, Zuko, has promised fans that both he, Dante Basco, and the voice of Sokka, Jack DeSena, will be having a watch party to celebrate the debut! Zuko is still to this day considered to be one of the greatest and most complex characters of the show, with Basco giving the prince of the Fire Nation a life that was as complicated as it needed to be as he struggled with his internal demons!

We had the opportunity to sit down and talk with Dante Basco with regards to his performance as Zuko, exploring the lengths he undertook to bring the troubled character to life in Avatar: The Last Airbender. The prince of the Fire Nation was banished from his place in the country by his own father, the king, after questioning the best route for the soldiers of their army to take. In trying to save their lives, Zuko was given exile by his father, as well as a terrible scar across his face that was struck across his eye for the rest of his life!

Dante Basco shared the news via his Official Twitter Account, noting that the voice of Sokka, Jack DeSena, would be joining him in this watch party for Avatar: The Last Airbender in honor of its arrival on Netflix, while helping to raise charity for money at the same time:

The story of Zuko continued following the conclusion of the animated series, with a series of graphic novels following him as he struggled with his relationship with his sister Azula and searched for his lost mother. With the downfall of the Fire Lord, Zuko's life was far different from where it had been at the start of the series and it was interesting to see how the prince's rule of the nation changed it for the better!

