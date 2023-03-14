Avatar: The Last Airbender Casting Call Shares New Movie Details

It has been a couple of years since word dropped about Avatar: The Last Airbender's return. After making a resurgence in popularity, Aang and the gang became major players in television during the pandemic. Streaming services elevated the team, and now, the team at Avatar Studios is working on a new film featuring Aang's crew. And thanks to the movie's casting call, Avatar: The Last Airbender has some new details to share with fans.

Over on social media, influencer DanielRPK shared details about the Avatar movie casting call with fans. It was there fans were given insight into three familiar characters. After all, the untitled Avatar film will follow Aang's gang as young adults, so the years have changed the team. You can read up on their aged-up biographies below:

Aang – "24, male, from a fictional community inspired by the monastic cultures of Asia. Adventurous, kind, with a youthful exuberance and energy, Aang wants to be everyone's best friend. He prefers to resolve conflict without violence.



Katara – "26, female, from a fictional community inspired by cultures of the First Nations of Canada, Indigenous American and Inuit people. Independent, passionate, and determined, Katara is a young woman with a huge heart who often puts the needs of others ahead of her own. She believes in the goodness and potential of others, even if they don't believe in themselves."



Sokka – "27, male, from a fictional community inspired by cultures of the First Nations of Canada, Indigenous American and Inuit people. Sokka is a charismatic and ambitious man with a wry sense of humor. He's a natural leader and storyteller, and he's always looking to help those around him. Courageous and resourceful, Sokka is not afraid to fight for what he believes in."



As you can see above, the Avatar movie descriptions lay out the fundamentals of Aang, Sokka, and Katara. It seems their personalities will remain unchanged for the most part, but it is clear the trio are more confident in their skills. Sokka appears to come into his own as a leader, and of course, Aang is still balancing his Avatar duties with his tendency to overexcite.

These character bios also confirm the trio's ages. Aang will be 24 years old while Katara comes in at 26 years old. Sokka will remain the oldest at 27 years old, and with these ages, we can figure out where the rest of the gang stands. Zuko should be 28 years old in this film should he appear, and Toph will be 24 years old just like Aang.

And finally, the biggest information Avatar fans have taken from these blurbs is the fact casting is already happening. This gives netizens a better idea of where Avatar Studios is with the project, and of course, it teases the advent of new actors. Jack De Sena voiced Sokka originally while Mae Whitman handled Katara. Zach Tyler Eisen did the voice of Aang, and while his co-stars remain active in the acting business, Eisen stepped away from the profession in 2008. It looks like the upcoming Avatar film may replace the actors of its original gang. And if that is the case, fans can look forward to hearing how the older heroes will sound!

Are you eager to see what Avatar: The Last Airbender has in store for fans next?