Avatar Roku Takes the Stage in New Book Cover

Avatar: The Last Airbender has a bright future. Following the live-action adaptation's success on Netflix, the streaming series was confirmed for not only a second season, but a third as well. In 2025, the original animated universe will return to theaters as the first of three films exploring the bending world will bring back Aang and company as adults. Before either of these stories hitting the screen, fans can expect Roku to be the main attraction this summer as a new novel focusing on Aang's predecessor has shared its cover.

The Reckoning of Roku isn't the first novel that explored one of Aang's previous incarnations, as both Kyoshi and Yangchen received their own stories via novels that went into detail regarding their backstories. The previous novels for Kyoshi include The Rise of Kyoshi and The Shadow of Kyoshi, while Yangchen's novels include The Dawn of Yanchen and The Legacy of Yangchen. It has yet to be confirmed if Roku will receive an additional novel following this summer's release.

The Reckoning of Roku Cover

(Photo: Amulet Books)

If you want to know more about the novel that will dive into Roku's past, here's the official description of the upcoming The Reckoning of Roku: Avatar The Last Airbender novel, "A young Avatar Roku has only just commenced his training at the Southern Air Temple when his erstwhile friend Prince Sozin requests his aid in preventing the Earth Kingdom from claiming a remote Fire Nation island. Despite his inexperience, Avatar Roku slips away with the help of an irritating young Airbender named Gyatso."

The description continues, "As the reluctant companions delve deeper into their wayward mission, they begin to realize that even greater threats lie ahead. Plagued by self-doubt but eager to prove himself, Roku fights for his life and the lives of others while ensuring that the hidden secret of the island doesn't fall into the wrong hands. This searing fifth installment in the Chronicles of the Avatar series explores the beginning of Roku's journey from privileged Fire Nation noble to the powerful but indecisive Avatar whose hesitancy may ultimately pave the way for the Hundred Year War."

Which Avatar would you like to see receive a novel of their own in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of benders.