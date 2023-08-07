Smite Is Adding More Avatar: The Last Airbender Characters

On the surface, Smite might be a MOBA that's focused on different gods fighting against each other, but the developers at Hi-Rez Studios aren't afraid to get weird with its crossovers. While they're all just skins for the gods, Smite has added collabs with everything from properties like Stranger Things to musical artists like Slipknot. It really is just all over the place. The next big crossover for Smite is coming alongside the 10.8 Update and it will give players access to even more Avatar: The Last Airbender characters after adding Korra a few years ago.

For this crossover, fans will get to play as both Toph and Roku in this crossover. Toph will be available as a skin for Scylla, while Roku takes the place of Yu Huang. Toph fans can even take it one step further with a Fire Nation version of the character skin. Of course, Toph is traditionally an earthbending master, so that'll be The Blind Bandit's main skin for the drop, but it's fun to be able to switch things up if you'd like. With her taking the place of Scylla, we'll definitely get a bunch of neat-looking earthbending that she can use for both damage and crowd control.

Roku, on the other hand, has always been part of the Fire Nation. The wise old man helped Aang in his quest to end the Hundred Year War but is quite the Airbender himself. Mixing him with Yu Huang means that we'll be getting a heavily ranged version of the character that makes heavy use of his bending skills to match Huang's magic.

Update 10.8 should be on track to release on August 8, as long as Hi-Rez is following its usual Smite schedule. Players almost always get the patch notes the week before a patch goes live and Tuesday is almost always a patch day. Things could change and Hi-Rez seemingly hasn't given a firm date, but chances are high this releases like normal. Smite is currently available on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms.