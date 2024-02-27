Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Profile Icons Released

Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently taking over Netflix since the live-action series debuted this past week, and Netflix is celebrating with the launch of some new profile icons! Avatar: The Last Airbender's new live-action series offers a new take on the classic Nickelodeon animated show, and fans have been sharing their love for the new adaptation. With the new live-action series doing as well with Netflix as it has for the first few days it has been available for streaming thus far, Netflix is going all out to showcase more love for the series as well.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently doing very well for itself with Netflix as it's taken the top spot for TV Shows in the United States and many other countries around the world, and Netflix is showcasing even more of the series' standout characters with the launch of some new profile icons for fans to change into. This line up of icons includes main characters like Aang (complete with Avatar State) and some standout characters in the ancillary cast such as Suki, Iroh, and even Appa and Momo. Check out the selection of profile icons for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender below:

THEY’RE HERE! which AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER profile icon are you picking? pic.twitter.com/FnxMSV7jTb — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) February 26, 2024

Is Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Getting a Season 2?

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender has yet to announce whether or not it will be returning for a second season as of the time of this writing, but the first season ends with some big cliffhangers for what could be coming next. Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently streaming with Netflix if you wanted to check out its eight episode run, and it adapts the original first season's material from the classic Nickelodeon animated series.

ComicBook.com's own Megan Peters said the following about Avatar: The Last Airbender in our official review, "...Avatar: The Last Airbender deserves to move forward. The live-action adaptation is the antithesis of Hollywood's blighted attempt from years ago. The adaptation takes big risks with its changes, but they all serve the story in an authentic way. Despite its gritty aesthetic, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender realizes a new and faithful take on Nickelodeon's greatest series, but if you are an Avatar purist, this bold adaptation might not be up your alley."

Will you be changing to one of these Avatar: The Last Airbender profile icons with Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!