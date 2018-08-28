‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gets The Very Best Anime Opening

Avenger: Infinity War stands as the year’s biggest film, and its effects have rippled around the world. Now, anime fans are jumping in on the film, and they’ve given it an opening any shonen would die for.

Oh, and if you recognize the song used to open the reel, you can consider yourself one musical otaku.

Over on Youtube, a Youtuber known as REST posted their anime take on the Avengers blockbuster. The video can be seen above, and it brings the best of anime editing together with Earth’s last line of defense.

As the video begins, fans are treated to a stylized black-and-white montage. The clips show various heroes in distress, and the images are overlaid with a well-known anime theme. “Blue Bird” by Ikimono Gakari is used as the opening, and fans will remember it from Naruto: Shippuden.

The music video is timed perfectly with the music, giving fans a look at the epic showdown between Thanos and the Avengers. Spider-Man and Captain America are seen standing in for shonen icons while Thanos gets his Freeza on. At one point, the music is even timed with the Mad Titan inserting Infinity Gems into his gauntlet, and the stream works smoothly.

Of course, fans have taken the viral video and made some hilarious crossover jokes. Given the theme’s tie to Naruto, fans are certain Steve Rogers is the blond ninja while Bucky Barnes is Sasuke. Juugo is definitely Hulk in this scenario, and no one by Anko could stand in for the Black Widow. So, it is up for fans to decide whether or not Pakkun or Gamakichi gets Rocket’s spot in this head-canon.

