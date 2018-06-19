Netflix Renews ‘B: The Beginning’

Netflix began a major push into anime distribution and production this year, and it looks like this is set to continue as their support for one of their original anime series, B: The Beginning, will continue with a new season.

During the Annecy International Festival of Animated Film, Netflix announced that their original anime series B: The Beginning will “soon” get a second season. Check out the first teaser below.

B. The Beginning premiered on Netflix March 2, and runs for 12 episodes at 23 minutes or so each. Netflix describes the series as such:

“In a world powered by advanced technology, crime and action unfold in the archipelagic nation of Cremona. Koku, the protagonist. Keith, the legendary investigator of the royal police force RIS. A mysterious criminal organization. A wide variety of characters race through the fortified city as it is beset by the serial killer, Killer B, and a chain of crimes in this suspense drama by director Kazuto Nakazawa and Production I.G.”

Kazuto Nakazawa (Kill Bill‘s animated segment, Parasite Dolls) and Production I.G. created the series, with Nakazawa and Yoshiki Yamakawa (Little Busters!) direct the series. Nakazawa is also designing characters for the series as well as serving as the key animator. Katsuya Ishida is writing the screenplay while Yoshihiro Ike (Rage of Bahamut: Genesis, Tiger & Bunny) composing the music for the series.

The Japanese voice cast includes Hiroaki Hirata as Keith / Kazama / Dr. Flick, Yuuki Kaji as Koku, Asami Seto as Lily Hoshino, Hiroki Touchi as Eric / Toga, Minoru Inaba as Boris / Meyer, Ami Koshimizu as Kaela Yoshinaga, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Brian / Brandon, Shintaro Tanaka as Mario, Atsushi Goto as Jean / Henry / Richard, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Gilbert / Ross, and Kaito Ishikawa as Minatsuki.

The English dub cast includes Ray Chase as Keith / Dr. Flick, Kyle McCarley as Koku, Doug Stone as Boris, Faye Mata as Lily, Johnny Yong Bosch as Minatsuki, Xander Mobus as Laica / Henry, Allegra Clark as Kaela, Brianna Knickerbocker as Yuna, Patrick Seitz as Mario, Jalen K. Cassell as Eric, Erica Mendez >as Young Koku, Cristina Vee as Young Yuna / Erika / Kukuri / Takeru, Keith Osterberg as Jean, Ezra Weisz as Abbot, Khoi Dao as Brandon, Todd Haberkorn as Quinn / Jonathan, Derek Stephen Prince as Julian, Ben Diskin as Kamui, Marianne Miller as Izanami / Lily’s Mom, Sean Chiplock as Red, Edward Bosco as Blue / Richard, Keith Silverstein as Yellow, Jake Eberle, as Lily’s Father, Joe Zieja as Lily’s Brother.