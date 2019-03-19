‘Baki’ Season 2 Release Date Announced By Netflix

It looks like Netflix is ready to explore the next phase of a fan-favorite original. Following the success of Baki‘s debut last year, the streaming service is ready to bring out the anime’s second half, and fans just learned when those new episodes will drop.

Earlier today, Netflix went live with its list of new April titles. It was there the company confirmed Baki: Part 2 will go live on April 30 for fans.

You can read its new description here: “A convict himself, bounty hunter Biscuit Oliva is dispatched to Tokyo to apprehend the escaped inmates and thwart them from unleashing further chaos.”

The anime is expected to collect another 13 episodes as announced when Baki‘s original order went public. You can find out more about the standout original below and learn about its manga origins abroad if you fancy reading about Baki Hanma’s roots:

Originally created by Keisuke Itagaki for Weekly Shonen Magazine, Baki The Grappler ran between 1991 and 1999 and has been collected into 42 volumes. The sequel Baki, which the anime is based on, ran in Weekly Shonen Champion from 1999 to 2005, and has been collected into 31 volumes. The third series, Baki Hanma, ran from 2005 to 2012 and has been collected into 37 volumes, and the most recent sequel Baki-Dou began serialization in March 2014. It has since been adapted into several anime series, OVAs, and spinoff manga.

Netflix’s original descriptio for Baki reads as follows: “The protagonist, Baki Hanma, trains with an intense focus to become strong enough to surpass his father, Yujiro Hanma, the strongest fighter in the world. Five of the world’s most violent and brutal death row inmates are gathering to face Baki. Their objective is to taste defeat — their unmatched strength and skill have led them to grow bored of life itself, and they now seek out Baki in the hopes that he can overwhelm and utterly crush them. In this crisis, other underground martial art warriors gather to fight by Baki’s side: Kaoru Hanayama, Gouki Shibukawa, Retsu Kaioh, and Doppo Orochi. An epic showdown between violent death row inmates and Baki and his friends begins!”

