Baki Hanma Sequel Anime Announced

Baki is coming back for a new anime series following the events of Baki Hanma, Baki-Dou! Baki Hanma ended its run with the major fight between Baki and his father. This seemed like a perfect place to bring the anime franchise to an end as it seemingly ended Baki's main pursuit of strength in the first place as he was able to get revenge on his father. But as fans of the manga know well enough by now, this is nowhere near where the manga's story ended as it continued with several sequels that are still putting out new chapters to this day.

Baki-Dou is the fourth official manga series from original creator Keisuke Itagaki that ran in the pages of Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion in 2014, and a decade late it's now been announced that this sequel series will be making its anime debut next! There has yet to be a release date or window announced for the new Baki-Dou anime production as of the time of this publication, but it will be getting animation production from TMS Entertainment. You can check out the announcement teaser for Baki-Dou below:

What Is Baki-Dou?

Baki-Dou is the official sequel to Baki Hanma that takes place after Baki was able to defeat his father Yujiro. With the former strongest fighter now defeated, the rest of the fighters have started to grow listless and bored at the fact that no other fight could potentially reach the same peaks as the war between father and son. That is until a string of experiments clone a legendary samurai from the 17th century, Musashi Miyamoto, and this legendary fighter starts testing their strength against the rest of the fighters and begins to spark a new wave of battles.

Outside of being confirmed to involve TMS Entertainment, the new Baki-Dou anime has yet to announce its potential release date, window, production staff, or new and returning voice cast as of the time of this publication. This won't be the only new Baki release currently in the works either as Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura will be a special crossover anime between two massive franchises making its worldwide premiere on June 6th with Netflix.

Are you excited to see Baki return with the new Baki-Dou anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!