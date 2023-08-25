Baki Hanma: Who Won The Father/Son War?

Baki Hanma's second season might have begun with the titular characters facing a prehistoric opponent, but the recent storyline came to a close with Baki taking on his father, Yujiro "The Ogre" Hanma. In Baki's long fighting career, his one goal has been to surpass his father in the strength department, as Yujiro killed his mother and has been unbeatable by the world at large in his life. Now, with the fight having finally taken place, a clear victor has been confirmed in the "Father/Son War".

Warning. If you haven't watched Baki Hanma's second season, be forewarned that we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory. Baki The Grappler as a series has been known for creating some of the wildest, most unbelievable fights in anime history. None that came before were anything like the main protagonist taking on his father. While the father and son's relationship has been anything but normal throughout the series, there was a mutual respect when it came to how they saw one another and their strength. While a victor was decided in this fight, it definitely had an end that many viewers might not have seen coming.

(Photo: TMS Entertainment)

Winner: Yujiro Hanma

While at first, Yujiro is able to dominate the fight against his son Baki, even going so far as to use him as a "human pair of nunchucks" during one instance in their family tiff, the titular character is eventually able to get some pretty good hits in. Throughout the fight, Baki is shockingly able to take his father down to the ground but after some devastating hits, Baki is ultimately knocked unconscious.

Before leaving the fight, the pair are able to have a tete-a-tete where they share an imaginary bowl of miso soup. In acknowledging his son, Yujiro confirms that Baki is the new strongest creature walking the Earth, while in turn, Baki confirms that his father was the winner of the fight. Netflix hasn't confirmed if the anime will return for a third season, though the original Baki The Grappler still had years of stories to adapt to the small screen.

What did you think of the conclusion of Baki Hanma's second season? Were you satisfied with Yujiro's victory? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Baki The Grappler.