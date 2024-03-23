Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura Crossover Announced for Netflix

Baki Hanma and Kengan Ashura are coming to blows in a dream crossover anime project for Netflix, Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura! Netflix has increased their greater available of anime licenses and productions in the last few years, and two of those efforts ended up landing two hard hitting anime series under the same umbrella. Baki Hanma is currently on its third season of the anime run for Netflix, and fans of Kengan Ashura are currently waiting for the second half of the second season to release. But soon these two Titans will clash in an often dreamed of crossover.

During their AnimeJapan 2024 presentation, Netflix has announced that Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura will be a special new crossover anime project hitting the streaming service later this Summer. While it's being teased as both a series and film, what has been made clear is the first teaser trailer (which you can check out in the video above) and the first teaser poster bringing the series' two main lead fighters into the same arena for the first real time. Check out the poster for Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura below.

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura. The most anticipated anime crossover of the year premieres this June only on Netflix 🤜🏻💥 #AJ2024 #AnimeJapan pic.twitter.com/m39xvKEWau — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 23, 2024

What Is Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura?

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura is currently scheduled to make its debut worldwide with Netflix beginning on June 6th. It's yet to be revealed the how or why the two leads will be crossing paths, but it's been confirmed that Nobunaga Shimazaki will be returning from Baki Hanma to voice Baki Hanma and Tatsuhisa Suzuki will be returning from Kengan Ashura to voice Oma Tokita. As for art style, it seems to be favoriting Baki Hanma's 2D animated aesthetic rather than Kengan Ashura's CG animated action.

As for what to expect from the Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura crossover event, Netflix teases it as such, "These two martial arts manga masterpieces finally cross paths! An unbelievable collaboration between the anime series 'Baki Hanma' and 'KENGAN ASHURA,' both of which are now streaming only on Netflix, is brought to life in anime! This hard-hitting crossover that could only happen on Netflix is sure to shake the world!" You can find both individual series streaming with Netflix.

Who do you think is going to win in Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!