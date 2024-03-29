Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura Is Anime's WrestleMania

One of the biggest reveals at this year's Anime Japan was a crossover that many didn't see coming as Netflix will bring together the worlds of Baki Hanma and Ohma Tokita in a six-episode event, Baki Hanma Vs. Kengan Ashura. Even if you aren't familiar with either of these properties, the crossover event might be worth your time. Here's why the brawling crossover might just be the biggest anime event of Summer 2024 and how it might give WWE's WrestleMania a run for its money.

To get you up to speed if you haven't had the chance to watch either of these anime series, Baki Hanma first originated as Baki The Grappler, following the story of the titular character as he worked to become the strongest character in the world. The reason for his goal was to defeat his father, Yujiro Hanma, and this quest saw Baki taking on some ridiculously powerful foes. In Kengan Ashura, the story follows Ohma Tokita, a fighter who a company employs to help in their takeovers. Kengan Ashura's world features companies sorting out their differences thanks to putting their hopes into fighters' fists, making this universe perfect in colliding with Baki's.

(Photo: Netflix)

The Anime Fight of The Century

Both Kengan Ashura and Baki Hanma create some of the biggest fights in anime history, and while the two main characters will clearly trade blows, there are other fights that fans might look forward to. Both brawling anime series are fit to bursting with fighters that would work well in one-on-one fights with one another, and six episodes almost seems like not enough time to feature them all. Considering the extreme lengths that both series have gone during their respective battles, we expect that wild aesthetic to hit the crossover in force.

While Kengan Ashura is expected to return to finish its second season, the future for Baki Hanma remains a mystery. Following the Father/Son War, Baki has finally accomplished the impossible and defeated his father Yujiro in one-on-one combat. While no new seasons have been confirmed, this crossover is a good sign for the future of the Son of The Ogre.

What anime crossovers are you dying to see in the future? Who do you think comes out on top between Baki and Ohma?