Baki Hanma's Anime Might Not Return And That's Ok

Baki The Grappler as a manga has continued to follow Baki Hanma for decades. Created by manga artist Keisuke Itagaki, the series has continued in print to this day, even long after Baki was able to fight his father and gain the respect he wanted for some time. While there is plenty more material that has yet to hit the small screen from Baki's manga run, the end of Baki Hanma's second season might be the perfect place to bring the anime to a close.

Warning. If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Baki Hanma's second season, which houses both the Pickle War Saga and The Father/Son War, be forewarned that we'll be diving into major spoiler territory. Baki and Yujiro Hanma first fought when the former was a pre-teen, with the Ogre decisively defeating his son and killing Baki's mother to rub salt into the wound. Ever since Baki's loss against his "dear old dad", his number one goal has been to overcome Yujiro and in the fight in the latest season finale, he is able to claim victory. With this fight, Baki's main goal has been achieved, and in giving him his victory, have created the perfect conclusion to the anime.

(Photo: TMS Entertainment)

While Baki doesn't kill his father or even terribly injure him, Yujiro is able to give his son something that he never expected to receive, his respect. The two have some wild moments in their fight against one another, which include Yujiro's father appearing as a specter to watch the brawl and Yujiro even using Baki as a pair of nunchucks. This fight wasn't just the one that was being built up to throughout the series, it's one that was able to walk away as one of the best of the series by playing on the franchise's strengths in its brutality and outrageousness.

The next two big arcs that follow the Father/Son War include warriors from the past once again emerging to tussle with Baki and his friends. Musashi Miyamoto and the "God of Sumo" are the latest warriors to appear but Baki has gained his father's respect and gained the title of the "World's Strongest Creature" and in doing so, achieved his long-sought goal. The main impetus of the anime has reached its logical conclusion and while there is more material to cover, if Baki Hanma never received another anime season, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.

Do you think we'll one day see Baki The Grappler receive a new anime season in the future? Are you satisfied with Baki and Yujiro's recent battle bringing the anime to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Baki.