Baki Hanma Season 2's Father Son War Unleashes New Ending Video

Baki Hanma is one of the most unbelievable anime series this summer season, focusing on the titular character as he continues to try to become stronger than his father, Yujiro "The Ogre" Hanma. With the previous arc seeing Baki and a number of his allies attempting to defeat a prehistoric threat in the form of Pickle the Caveman, the long-awaited rematch between father and son is right around the corner. As the "Father Vs. Son Saga" aims to air on August 24th on the streaming service, the new creditless ending is now available to watch online.

Yujiro Hanma has been dubbed the "strongest creature on Earth" throughout Baki The Grappler and for good reason. There has yet to be an opponent that has been able to take down Yujiro, with perhaps the closest fighter being an expert in martial arts named Kaio Kaku. Kaku was introduced as a part of the Great Raitai Tournament and was so skilled at the martial arts that he was able to prolong his life and is still one of the most dangerous men in the world at the age of 146. Despite coming closer than most to taking down the Ogre, Kaku had to fake his own death in order to escape losing to Yujiro when he was left with no other option.

Baki's Father-Son War End Credits

Earlier in the anime series, Baki and Yujiro fought which resulted in not just the titular character losing, but also seeing Baki's mother being killed by the Ogre in the process. The upcoming end credits theme is performed by BE:FIRST and is titled "Salvia". While the new video doesn't give an idea as to who comes out as the victor in this family feud, Baki has come a long way since he first challenged his father to a fight.

The upcoming second arc of Baki Hanma Season 2 will arrive on Netflix on August 24th. While a third season has yet to be confirmed for the brawling series, there is plenty of material to pull from the manga that has yet to be adapted to the small screen. If Baki does manage to defeat Yujiro, would he end his fighting career for good?

What do you think of Baki Hanma's new ending theme? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Baki The Grappler.