Netflix Confirms Fourth Season Of Baki

Baki is one of Netflix's hardest hitting original anime, following the story of Baki Hanma, the "son of the ogre" who is attempting to become the world's strongest in order to defeat his father following the death of his mother at his hands, and it seems as if the streaming service is once again diving into this bloody world for a new season! With the last season focusing on the Great Ratai Tournament that pit the strongest fighters of Japan against those of China, it definitely ended on a number of cliffhangers that fans surely can't wait to see wrapped!

The new season will give the anime a new name in "Baki Hanma: Son of the Ogre", promising to make good use of the previous season's events. Following Baki and his father teaming up in order to defeat the hard hitting fighters of China, the son of the ogre made it clear that he was finally ready to face off against his dad in a battle to the death. The next season will focus on some of the strangest events of the series to date, as Baki will be fighting the likes of Mike Tyson and a giant praying mantis early on. Needless to say, if you were a fan of the first seasons of the series, this upcoming season will be worth watching!

The Official Twitter Account for Baki shared a new trailer, confirming that the fourth season of the series in Baki Hanma: Son of the Ogre will focus on more of the insane battles that were created in the pages of its manga that sees the strongest brawler in the world bringing the war to his father, Yujiro Hanma:

While a release date has yet to be confirmed, it's great for fans of the series that the anime will continue!

What do you think of this big Baki news? Are you excited for the upcoming season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Baki!