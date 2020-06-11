Baki Creator Gifts Rambo: Last Blood an Official Poster

The return of Baki The Grappler on Netflix gives us yet another season of some of the most brutal battles in the world of anime, and now the creator of the franchise, Keisuke Itagaki, has decided to lend his talents to creating a poster for the latest installment in the Sylvester Stallone helmed movie series, Rambo: Last Blood. With the son of the demon that is Yujiro Hanma, Baki has been training to defeat his father in hand to hand combat and has made the biggest steps into becoming the strongest creature walking the earth!

In the latest season of Baki, the Netflix anime has had some of the most brutal brawls in the history of the franchise, as well as some of the most ridiculous details to boot. For those of you who might not know much about Baki, one of the characters that is a major player in the latest season is the son of Muhammad Ali, who is attempting to follow in his father's footsteps, albeit outside of the ring. Though Jr's attempt at becoming the strongest fighter in the world ends in heartbreak, it definitely went to show how brutal and unbelievable the series could be, while still being an insanely fun experience.

Reddit User DemiFiendRSA shared the impressive poster for last year's Rambo: Last Blood from Keisuke Itagaki of Baki fame, proving that the mangaka's talents can easily translate to the world fo live action feature length films with art that could easily translate to Hollywood movies:

Anime and manga is a family profession for Keisuke Itagaki and his daughter, Paru, as the offspring of the creator of the fighting anime is responsible for another big Netflix anime in the form of Beastars. While Baki and the series that focuses on anthropomorphic high schoolers don't have a lot in common, it definitely shows that artistic talent runs in the family. We wouldn't be surprised if ay some point we at least see fan art that brings together the creations of the father and daughter, different as they may be.

Rambo: Last Blood released last year without much of a box office reception, but it shows that Sylvester Stallone still has the ability to bring his older characters back to life!

