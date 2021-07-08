Baki: Son of Ogre Reveals New Trailer and Poster

✖

If you thought the previous seasons following the son of Yujiro Hanma were insane, you haven't seen anything yet as the upcoming next chapter of Baki in Son of Ogre has released a brand new trailer and poster giving fans a glimpse at the future events that are almost impossible to believe. With the next chapter in Baki's story seeing him fight against the likes of a giant praying mantis and boxing legend Mike Tyson, it's clear that the son of Yujiro is going to have quite a few monumental battles to look forward to as he moves close to his goal of overcoming his father.

The previous season of Baki The Grappler, which premiered on Netflix in North America, featured the protagonist of the insane battle series teaming up with his father to take down a number of combatants in a tournament that pitted the fighters of Japan against their counterparts in China. Following the conclusion of this arc, Baki found himself promising once again to defeat his father, the Ogre named Yujiro Hanma, and take the role of the strongest man in the world. With the previous seasons giving anime fans some of the most brutal brawls in the medium, expect to see more insanity when the next season of Baki arrives.

TMS Entertainment shared the brand new trailer for Baki: Son of Ogre which shows the offspring of Yujiro attempting to overcome his father while battling against the likes of larger-than-life insects and returning prisoners that have left their mark on the anime series:

Baki Hanma, the latest in the BAKI series is coming soon exclusively to Netfllix! Check out the official trailer now: https://t.co/K0wakw48B8 pic.twitter.com/S1i39F2f5V — TMS Entertainment USA Inc. (@tmsanime) July 8, 2021

Baki The Grappler first appeared in the world of anime in 1994 with an original video animation, followed by a television series produced by Group TAC in 2001 which had forty-eight episodes telling the early days of the red-headed powerhouse. In 2018, a sequel series was produced by TMS Entertainment which continues to this day, giving us an updated look at the brutal fighting franchise, which isn't showing any signs of slowing down any time soon. With the manga beginning in 1991 and continuing to run to this day, it's clear there is plenty of material left to mine.

Are you hyped for the return of the Son of the Ogre? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Baki.