Netflix Launches Best Anime Dad Poll

Netflix has clearly been attempting to corner the market when it comes to anime streaming series, with television shows such as Castlevania, Japan Sinks, Baki, and more rounding out the platform's library, and now, the streaming service is asking which of their series has the best Anime dad. Of course, when you look at the fathers pictured in the poll including the likes of Dracula and Yujiro Hanma, picking a favorite father might be a tad more difficult than you would previously expect as the majority of dads in some of these series aren't exactly taking home any father of the year awards.

2021 is set to be a big year for anime for Netflix, with Baki: Son of Ogre, Yasuke, Beastars, and more landing on the streaming service later on. As mentioned earlier, fathers like Dracula and the Ogre, Yujiro Hanma, are more obstacles to their sons than parental figures that can be relied on. While Yujiro himself is still a giant threat to Baki, Alucard was able to put down his terrifying father with the help of Trevor Belmont and the sorceress Sypha, who were able to eradicate the lord of darkness in the finale of Castlevania's second season. Needless to say, Netflix might just have more bad fathers than aspirational ones to vote for in this poll.

Twitter Outlet Anime Trending News is partnering with Netflix in creating this brand new poll that lets the streaming service subscribers choose their favorite fathers from some of the biggest anime series on the platform, including the likes of the Ogre and the lord of the vampires:

Outside of simply Netflix original anime series, there have been plenty of amazing fathers in the medium of anime, ranging from Dragon Ball Z's Piccolo to Fullmetal Alchemist's Maes Hughes. Though these fathers aren't included in the poll from Netflix, there are plenty of options that fans can vote on from the ever-expanding anime library. As the medium of anime continues, there are sure to be plenty more father figures appearing in the future.

Who is your favorite anime father from Netflix? Who is your favorite anime father that has appeared in the medium over the course of its long history? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Netflix original anime series.