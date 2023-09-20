Bartender: Glass of God Anime Announced

Anime has found some serious success in focusing on world-ending battles, demonic forces, and series focusing on heroes transforming into their best selves, but the medium also explores some more "mundane" stories. Such is the case with the Bartender: Glass of God, an upcoming anime that focuses on a young barback who finds himself having an impact on the lives of those who visit his establishment. While this won't be the first time that the Bartender story has hit the small screen, Glass of God is looking to put a new spin on Ryu Sasakura.

Recently, an anime focusing on alcohol found some major success as Drops of God was able to make the leap from manga to live-action series by focusing on a story wherein wine tasting played a central role. For Glass of God, Studio Liber will be jumping on animation duties, with Ryoichi Kuraya (Farming Life in Another World) will be directing. The series is set to premiere on Crunchyroll in April 2024 and will be brought to several countries outside of Japan.

Pull Up a Seat For Bartender: Glass of God

You can check out the first trailer for Bartender: Glass of God below, as you are able to see some of the protagonist's skills at work prior to the anime's arrival next year. Despite the series being months away, the anime has revealed some of the voice actors that will bring the characters to life. As it stands, the cast includes Takuma Terashima as Ryu Saskura, Yoshino Nanjo as Miwar Kurushima, and Haruka Shiraishi as Yukari Higuchi to name a few.

If you haven't heard of the Bartender series before, here's how the initial anime series, from Palm Studio, was described, "Situated in the Ginza district of Tokyo is the Eden Hall, a quiet bar that few people manage to come across. It is run by the legendary bartender Ryu Sasakura, a genius at mixing the right drink for the right customer. Throughout his period at Eden Hall, customers from all walks of life, carrying all sorts of burdens, arrive for a godly glass at the Hall and a kind word with Ryu, both of which assist in clearing their problems up and reviving them for another go at life."

Will you dive into this bar-hopping anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Glass of God.