While the anime medium has found serious success thanks to world-ending battles, slice-of-life comedies, and countless transformations, anime hasn't been limited to the stories that it can tell. Such is the case with Drops of God, the manga series that first arrived from creators Tadashi Agi and Shu Okimoto has received its own live-action adaptation on Apple TV+. Now, you can stream the first three episodes of this series that have bypassed an anime series and jumped right into the world of live-action.

The Drops of God tv show will have plenty of material to pull from if it is looking to release new seasons in the future. The manga first began in 2004 and released around seventy volumes of its story before it took a bow. Surprisingly enough, there has been no word that the manga will also spawn an anime adaptation, though perhaps this dramatic tale focusing on wine is best suited in the real world.

Drops of Apple

Don't judge a wine by its label. pic.twitter.com/UG0Bu2V62w — Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 23, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the wine-drinking manga, you can see the official description for publisher Kodansha here, "Drops of God is set in the world of gastronomy and fine wines. Frenchman Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in oenology, has just passed away at his home in Tokyo at the age of 60. He leaves behind a daughter, Camille (Geffrier), who lives in Paris and hasn't seen her father since her parents separated when she was nine years old. When Camille flies to Tokyo and Léger's will is read, she discovers that her father has left her an extraordinary wine collection – the greatest collection in the world according to the experts."

The synopsis continues with, "But, to claim the inheritance, Camille must compete with a brilliant young oenologist, Issei Tomine (Yamashita). Biological daughter versus spiritual son: the duel is about to begin. There are three tests to break the tie, all related to wine tasting. The winner will take ownership of Léger's empire, the loser will leave empty-handed. But how could Camille win such a duel? She knows nothing about wine, and worse: she has never drunk a single drop."

What the rmanga do believe might be made for a live-action adaptation? Do you think we'll one day see a Drops of God anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime wine.