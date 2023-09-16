Sasaki and Miyano Movie: Graduation is Heading to Crunchyroll

The anime medium might be known for its world-shattering battles or slice-of-life comedies, but the world of anime has also dipped its toes quite a bit in the world of romance. Such is the case with Sasaki And Miyano, which originally arrived as a manga in 2016 and gained enough popularity to receive both a novel series, anime adaptation, and a feature-length film. At the tail-end of September, fans will have the opportunity to witness Sasaki And Miyano: Graduation as it plans to hit Crunchyroll and tell the next chapter in the protagonists' love story.

The first anime adaptation for Sasaki And Miyano arrived last year, giving fans twelve episodes and an OVA special that documented the stars' friendship which would eventually blossom into a romance. In Graduation, the production house that brought the first series to life, Studio Deen, will be returning to witness the pair taking things to the next level. While no future anime projects have been confirmed following the new film, the manga by creator Sho Harusono is continuing to create new chapters meaning there is more to adapt from the franchise's source material.

It's Time To Graduate

Sasaki And Miyano: Graduation will arrive on multiple territories on Crunchyroll on September 28th this month. To celebrate the upcoming release, the film has released a trailer giving fans a closer look into the love story that has taken the anime world by storm.

If you haven't had the chance to check out the original anime series, you can catch the earlier adventures of Sasaki and Miyano on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the anime adaptation that paved the way for Graduation, "It all started like a typical old-school boys' love plotline-bad-boy senior meets adorably awkward underclassman, one of them falls in love, and so on and so forth. But although Miyano is a self-proclaimed boys' love expert, he hasn't quite realized...he's in one himself. Which means it's up to Sasaki to make sure their story has a happily ever after...!"

Will you be checking out the next chapter in Sasaki And Miyano's lives later this month? What is your favorite romantic anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Sasaki And Miyano.