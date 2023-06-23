Dragon Ball Movies Hit Crunchyroll, More To Come

Since the merging of Crunchyroll and Funimation under the banner of Sony Entertainment, the two companies have managed to bring together their rosters of anime series and films. Now, a number of Dragon Ball Z's biggest movies have arrived on Crunchyroll to stream in a surprise content dump, with more set to land later this month and beyond. It's a good time to be a fan of both Dragon Ball Z and its sequel series.

For those wondering, here are the films that have landed on Crunchyroll's platform from the Dragon Ball Z series that you can stream as of right now:

Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone (Directed by Daisuke Nishio)

Garlic Jr.'s on the hunt, and Gohan is on the hit list! Kidnapping the kid for his Dragon Ball, it seems the sadistic villain is on a quest to collect all seven. As Goku arrives prepared to save his only son, Garlic Jr. summons the Eternal Dragon Shenron, prepared to wish for immortality. His ultimate goal: To take over the Earth, in order to seek revenge for the death of his father.

Dragon Ball Z: World's Strongest (Directed by Daisuke Nishio)

The sinister Dr. Wheelo has been freed from his icy tomb at long last. Seeking out the most powerful fighters on the planet, both Piccolo and Master Roshi are brought before the deranged doctor. Yet just as their friends rush in to save them, it's revealed that Goku is actually the world's strongest.

Dragon Ball Z: Tree of Might (Directed by Daisuke Nishio )

The Earth's destruction lies dormant within a single, solitary seed. Brought forth from the darkest reaches of space, the Tree of Might has been sown with the vilest of intentions, for once it takes root nothing else can survive. A plant designed to drain the energy of a planet, it steals the very essence of life only to blossom in death and desolation. Unable to fell this mighty threat, Goku and the Z Warriors must instead confront the harbinger of the evil, a Saiyan bearing an uncanny resemblance to our hero – Turles.

Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug (Directed by Mitsuo Hashimoto)

Once again called upon to save their planet from disaster, Goku and Krillin race to head off a giant asteroid on a collision course with Earth. The threat deflected, their home is saved… Or is it? This is the story of legend and loss.

Dragon Ball Z: Cooler's Revenge (Directed by Mitsuo Hashimoto)

A quarter of a century after a chance encounter in space, fate looks to reunite two enemies on Earth: Goku, the planet's staunchest defender, looking forward to the peaceful reprieve of a camping trip, and Cooler, brother to the defeated Frieza, on a quest to avenge his family's honor. Backed by the frightful forces of his Armored Squadron, first Gohan and then Piccolo fall victim to Cooler's wrath.

Dragon Ball Z: Return of Cooler (Directed by Daisuke Nishio)

Goku and the others settle in to fight the once-defeated Cooler and his forces. And yet victory won't be so easy the second time around! As the Z Warriors are vanquished one after the other, the fate of New Namek hangs in the balance… This is the story of past versus present.

Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13 (Directed by Daisuke Nishio)

The peace of a routine day is interrupted by violent explosions, it seems like the world is under siege! But Goku quickly realizes that he is the target of the sudden attack! Who are these strange assassins? When Goku discovers that despite their great power, the culprits are not emitting an energy signal, it can only mean one thing: Androids....

June 29th Dragon Ball Releases

Starting on June 29th, the remaining Dragon Ball Z films will also arrive on Crunchyroll. Here is a list of the remainder to give you a better idea of what's in store:

Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan (Directed by Shigeyasu Yamauchi)

A mysterious messenger delivers horrific news: a vicious Super Saiyan is rampaging through space, and he will not stop until the galaxy is left smoldering. Goku and Vegeta rush to confront the menace – but the true danger is much closer than they think.Broly is a force of unspeakable malice, with powers that rage beyond control – and he has the Z fighters in his sights.

Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound (Directed by Yoshihiro Ueda)

Warriors from every corner of the galaxy are gathering to battle in the most incredible martial arts tournament ever conceived. Many will test their power and technique. Few will make it to the finals. One will be hailed as the greatest. But before a victor can be crowned, sport gives way to a fight for survival. Bojack – an intergalactic scourge as evil as he is mighty.

Dragon Ball Z: Broly – Second Coming (Directed by Shigeyasu Yamauchi)

An investigation into the crash of a strange vessel quickly turns into a battle that not even Earth's most powerful heroes are guaranteed to win. Broly, one of the greatest threats the universe has ever known, has returned – and this time, Goku might be powerless to stop him. Broly has gone insane from the hatred that boils inside him, an anger that burns hotter than even the pits of the fiery underworld.

Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly (Directed by Yoshihiro Ueda)

Corruption and technology have united to resurrect one of the greatest forces of evil the universe has ever known – Broly is back and more deadly than ever. This time, the Super Saiyan may prove to be unstoppable. dangerous experiment has gone haywire, and a mysterious substance has been released from a secret laboratory. The oozing menace absorbs all in its path, gaining power from all that it touches. When the creeping slime ingests Broly, the uncontrollable combination threatens to devour the entire world.

Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn (Directed by Shigeyasu Yamauchi)

The universe is ripped apart at the seams after an industrial disaster in Other World unleashes the monstrous Janemba – and the beast grows stronger with every moment. The turmoil reaches across dimensions, and the battle rages on two fronts. Goku and Vegeta unite in the fight for Other World's survival, while Goten and Trunks confront a ghoulish army of the undead on Earth.

Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon (Directed by Mitsuo Hashimoto)

Two strangers have appeared on Earth. One of them invites devastation. The other has the power to prevent it. Harsh sacrifices must be made to untangle the web of deception that threatens to blind the forces of good to an approaching evil. Dark magic has released an ancient monster – Hirudegarn – that consumes both flesh and soul.

July 6th Releases

Finally, on July 6th, Crunchyroll will release Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection of F and Dragon Ball Super: Broly, making for quite the release schedule when it comes to all things Goku and company.

The June 22nd releases are in the US, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand, arriving in subbed form only via English, Spanish, and Portuguese. The June 29th releases will arrive in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand, with the same subbed forms as the prior batch. Finally, the July 6th releases will land with both subbed and subbed versions in English, German, and French.

Via Press Release