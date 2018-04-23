Exclusive: New ‘Batman Ninja’ Dub Clip Pits Batman Against Lord Joker

If you think you’ve seen every sort of Batman story out there, you need to think again. Over the decades, Bruce Wayne has been put in some pretty unbelievable situations thanks to his vigilante status, but no one has ever seen Batman quite like this. Later this month, fans in the US will get to check out Batman Ninja as the ambitious anime project makes its way stateside. And, as you can see above, ComicBook.com has an exclusive clip of the film for you to watch.

The short clip picks up at an undetermined point in the film, but fans are willing to bet it takes place in the first half. After all, it shows Batman meeting up with the Joker in Japan’s Feudal Era, and the wacky villain wants to taunt Batman a bit.

As it turns out, the Joker had nothing to do with the DC Universe’s sudden time-travel excursion. The whole ordeal was prompted by Grodd after an experiment in Gotham went terribly wrong. Batman and the gang wound up in Japan where they tapped into all things anime. The Joker has gone full-on as the people of Japan refer to him as Lord Joker, and the villain says he cannot fault Grodd for the accident since it made him so powerful. Obviously, Batman isn’t too happy about the power shift, and the clip ends with the two going head-to-head.

So far, reviews for Batman Ninja have been decidedly complimentary. As you can see here, critics and fans around the world clamored over the ambitious anime project earlier this year when it screened early at Wonder Con. Batman Ninja will make its way to the US on April 24th via digital release before hitting Blu-ray on May 8th. Japan will do a theatrical run for the feature starting June 15th as well.

If you are not familiar with Batman Ninja, the project was officially announced at New York Comic Con this year by Junpei Mizusaki, Takashi Okazashi, and Kazuki Nakashima, who have comprised a crew that’s worked on the likes of Afro Samurai and Kill la Kill. Warner Bros. describes the film’s story as such:

“Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine transports many of Batman’s worst enemies to feudal Japan – along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies – including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family – to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City.”

What do you think about this Batman Ninja clip? Are you thinking you'll check it out?