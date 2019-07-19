Marvel’s Russo Brothers To Produce Battle Of The Planets Adaptation

The Russo Brothers just dropped a ton of info bombs on the audiences of San Diego Comic-Con, one of which is an upcoming adaptation of an anime classic: Battle of the Planets or Gatchaman! The long running series followed the adventures of a team of “science ninjas” wielding bird motifs and costumes as they fought against the forces of Galactor. Following their success on Marvel’s Avengers’ movies as part of the MCU, it should be very interesting to see what they come up with.

Originally debuting in Japan as the Science Ninja Team Gatchaman, the anime was released in 1972 with a run of 102 episodes to its name. When it was brought to the United States, the series was given the title of Battle of the Planets and only 85 episodes of the run were used for the US release. Distributed by the Sandy Frank Film Syndication, the English run debuted years past the Japanese run in 1978, with it coming to its conclusion in 1980.

A live action adaptation of the series was released in Japan as something of a resurgence for the Science Ninja Team with Gatchaman debuting in 2013 from Toho Productions. While there was talks of a CGI film to be released by Warner Brothers in 2011, the film stalled and was eventually canceled.

What do you think of the news that the Russo Brothers are bringing the Science Ninja Team to life? Were you a big fan of Battle of the Planets before this announcement? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and science ninja teams that wear bird costumes!

Sentai Filmworks describes Science Ninja Team Gatchaman as such:

“Using amazing weapons powered by super-science, the international terrorist organization known as GALACTOR is out to steal all of Earth’s resources for itself and its inhuman masters. Mankind’s only hope? The International Science Organization and their elite strike force, the Science Ninja Team! But these five young heroes will have their work cut out for them as they take on the seemingly impossible task of defeating GALACTOR’s horrific arsenal of mechanized weapons of mass destruction and endless armies of henchmen.

Can costumed commandos Ken the Eagle, Joe the Condor, Jun the Swallow, Jinpei the Sparrow and Ryu the Owl really overcome such overwhelming odds? Utilizing the incredible technology and fighting techniques created by Dr. Nambu, and with the mighty ship the God Phoenix at their command, they just might!”