Beastars Releases New Season 2 Character Visuals

Shortly after the first season of the series came to an end late last year in Japan, it was confirmed that Beastars would be returning for a second season. With the release of this new season fast approaching, the official Twitter account behind the series shared a new slate of character visuals for some of the returning and new faces that we will be introduced to over the course of the new episodes. Will Studio Orange has been keeping mum on much of the second season thus far, we'll begin to see a lot more as we approach its release.

Beastars Season 2 is currently slated for a release in January 2021, and while there has yet to be a concrete release date for the new episodes just yet, we have begun to see a little of what we can expect from these new episodes with smaller promotional updates sharing the visuals for the characters in the new season teasing some of the changes they have gone through since seeing them last.

With Paru Itagaki's original manga run of the series officially coming to an end earlier this year (though a spin-off project seems to be in the works), the second season of the anime will be the first new content many fans in Japan get for some time. Unfortunately, there has yet to be an update on the official Engliah language release of the second season.

There was a several month interim between Beastars' original run in Japan and its launch in other territories on Netflix, and it might be the same case for the second season as well. But with its starting its release in January, there's a chance fans outside of Japan will be able to enjoy the new season for themselves either in the Summer or Fall season.

Read on to see the newly released character visuals for Beastars Season 2 including new looks at Haru, Louis, Juno, Gohin, Ibuki, and the first look at a new character coming in the second season, Pina the freshman. What do you think of these character visuals for the new season? What did you think of Beastars' first season? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! If you like you could even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!