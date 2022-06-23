Beavis & Butthead Do the Universe Parodies Marvel's Watchers in New Clip

✖

Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe has parodied Marvel's Watchers in a hilarious new clip debuted for the upcoming movie releasing on Paramount+! Paramount will soon be stacking its streaming service with a number of new in the works animated projects such as the previously announced revival series for Beavis and Butthead. The long running animated series has gone through a number of iterations and revivals since its initial debut for MTV decades ago, but their newest revival already is looking like one of the wildest ones yet as it readies for its next major feature film release.

Like the previous film effort released in theaters decades before, Beavis and Butthead Do America, this latest movie for Paramount+ is teasing the duo going far beyond their normal adventures as they come face to face with a whole new "universe" worth of troubles. As teased by the newest clip released during the MTV Movie and TV Awards, Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe might even be going for a full multiverse as the clip sees the duo meeting the "intelligent" versions of themselves that look an awful lot like Marvel's Watchers. You can check it out below:

This EXCLUSIVE clip from Beavis & Butthead: Do the Universe is out of this world 🪐🌙 #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/UjCmQC5jMN — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

As for what to expect from the new movie when it hits Paramount+ on June 23rd, original series creator Mike Judge returns to write, direct, and voice the two titular characters. Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe is officially teased as such, "A tale that technically spans two centuries, 'Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe' promises to sit atop all future lists of the Dumbest Science Fiction Movies Ever Made. The saga begins when Beavis and Butt-Head wind up at space camp through 'creative sentencing' from a juvenile court judge in 1998. Mistaking a docking simulator for something else (huh huh), Beavis and Butt-Head excel at it and are asked to join the space shuttle mission in a PR move.

After ruining the mission, they are left for dead in space and end up going through a black hole and reemerging back on Earth in 2022, only to discover a very different world – and find themselves considered Buttholes of Interest by the NSA, the governor of Texas, and a highly intelligent version of themselves from a parallel universe. Also they almost lose their virginity, but don't."

What do you think? How do you feel about this newest look at Beavis and Butthead's next big movie? What are you hoping to see from the big comeback? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!