Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe Trailer Debuts From Paramount+

Paramount+ has debuted an official trailer for the upcoming original movie, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, the revival of the cult 90s cartoon that will debut later this year. The first footage from the film offers a glimpse of the “plot” of the movie while also hitting on all the benchmarks fans expect from the duo. Calling itself “the dumbest science fiction movie ever made,” and featuring a playful jab at Marvel’s Watcher character, you can check out the trailer in the player below. Look for Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe to stream exclusively on Paramount+ starting June 23.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe finds the pair sentenced to space camp in 1998 by a “creative” judge. Naturally, the duo becomes distracted by a docking simulator and their perverted senses of humor, while they wind up on a space shuttle. Things go from bad to worse as they travel through a black hole and teleport to the current day. Being unfamiliar with the times, they start to look for love, figure out how to use iPhones, and become hunted by the Deep State. Creator Mike Judge returns to write, direct, and lend his voice to the two lead characters.

The upcoming original movie is only the beginning for the return of Beavis and Butt-Head as the pair will also anchor a brand new TV series on the streaming service as well. In addition to the new movie and series the MTV franchise’s full library of over 200 episodes are getting remastered for the streamer.

“We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on adult animation at Comedy Central,” MTV Entertainment Group president Chris McCarthy said when they announced the series back in the summer of 2020. “Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.” At the time, Judge added: “It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again.”

After first making their debut in a Judge-created short film, Beavis and Butt-Head would go on to be a staple of MTV in the 1990s with their original series running for seven seasons and 200 episodes. Though the show was designed around its two couch-potato burn-out leads, they became instant pop culture icons, despite spending all their time in the series “just sitting on a couch making fun of what they watched on television.” The feature film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America would arrive in 1996, with the upcoming Paramount+ movie marking just their second feature. A one-season reboot series also aired in 2011 but the pair have been dormant ever since, well, mostly. MTV previously brought them out of retirement to introduce Jackass 3-D among other minor appearances.