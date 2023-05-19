Ben 10 Is Finally Returning to Netflix

It's hard to deny that Ben 10 has become an institution not just for Cartoon Network, but for Warner Bros Discovery television. With the series first debuting in 2005, it would initially receive four seasons before coming to an end, though the franchise's run on the cable network was far from over. Ben 10: Alien Force, Ben 10: Ultimate Alien, Ben 10: Omniverse, and a Ben 10 reboot series all continued the story of Ben Tennyson. Now, it would seem that the initial series is preparing to make its way to Netflix this summer.

The last Ben 10 project came in the form of the film, Ben 10 Versus The Universe: The Movie, which arrived in 2020 and gave us a movie that extended the story of the recent reboot. While there has been no official confirmation as to the future of the series, and whether a new animated show and/or movie is in the works, it would seem that there are projects in development. The Senior Vice President and co-creator of Cartoon Network's Toonami, Jason DeMarco, stated in regard to the franchise, "some stuff is in development, we'll see if it goes anywhere."

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

Ben 10 will be arriving on Netflix on June 5th, with the series initially finding a home on HBO Max. The animated show was a part of Netflix's roster originally, but it's been over eight years since last we saw Ben Tennyson on the streaming service. With HBO Max cutting a number of animated series and films from its roster recently, fans are waiting to see if any other Cartoon Network properties arrive on various streaming outlets.

If you are not caught up with Ben 10 and its action-packed lore, you can binge episodes via Hulu and HBO Max. For more details on the animated hit, you can read its official synopsis here: "When 10-year-old Ben Tennyson discovers a mysterious, alien device called the Omnitrix, his life transforms forever! Because now he can transform into any of 10 different alien heroes, each with unique superpowers -- and all of them are ready to take on all sorts of bad guys. It's hero time! Are you ready?"

Do you think we'll see Ben 10 return to the animated world in the near future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ben 10.