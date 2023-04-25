Ben 10 Is Reportedly Developing New Projects

When it comes to Cartoon Network, there are some shows you can never forget. Hits like The Powerpuff Girls and Johnny Bravo remain cult favorites to this day. Modern releases like Adventure Time also reign supreme with fans, and of course, fans would love to see more of the network's top hits. And according to a new report, it seems Ben 10 could get a comeback at Cartoon Network down the line.

The update comes from the SVP of Action and Anime at Warner Bros. Discovery, Jason DeMarco. The exec hit up Twitter with a short Q&A the other day with fans, and it was there he addressed a question about Ben 10. While nothing is officially in the works, DeMarco shared in a now-deleted tweet that "some stuff [is] in development, we'll see if it goes anywhere!"

Of course, the little update is far from confirmation of a pilot order, but it proves Cartoon Network has not forgotten Ben 10. This bit of news has taken over the fandom online, and they are admittedly stoked to see more of the franchise. After all, the series dates back to December 2005, and Ben 10 has experienced lots of iterations during its tenure.

Following its launch, Ben 10 inspired a number of sequel series and a full-blown reboot in 2016. The new series wrapped in late 2020 before several specials rolled out through April 2021. Of course, Ben 10 also inspired a number of video games and TV films as well as books. For kids born in the late '90s and early '00s, Ben 10 was a must-watch, so the franchise has some serious nostalgia backing it. If a new project were to be ordered of the series, Ben 10 fans would be nothing but excited.

If you are not caught up with Ben 10 and its action-packed lore, you can binge episodes through Hulu, HBO Max, and even the Cartoon Network website. For more details on the animated hit, you can read its official synopsis here: "When 10-year-old Ben Tennyson discovers a mysterious, alien device called the Omnitrix, his life transforms forever! Because now he can transform into any of 10 different alien heroes, each with unique superpowers -- and all of them are ready to take on all sorts of bad guys. It's hero time! Are you ready?"

What do you think about this rumored Ben 10 comeback? Do you think it is time for the series to stage a return? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.