HBO Max Removes Tons of Major Cartoon Network Shows

HBO Max is set to undergo some very massive changes to its streaming service in just a matter of days from the time of this writing, and it seems like the process has led to the removal of tons of major Cartoon Network shows from its library in the past few days! HBO Max and Discovery+ will officially merge their services and libraries to form the new Max streaming service on May 23rd, and fans will see many new programs offered in the coming weeks and months as part of this brand new streaming service effort. But that also might mean some of the older shows might not make it.

Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to announce if the following series will return to either HBO Max or the upcoming Max streaming service, so it's notable to point out as fans have spotted several notable Cartoon Network series that have been removed from HBO Max without a potential reason given or a potential return date revealed. As of this writing on May 13th, the following Cartoon Network series have notably been removed from HBO Max ahead of Max's launch later this month:

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Cartoon Network Shows Removed From HBO Max

The following Cartoon Network shows have been removed from HBO Max this May:

Clarence

Ben 10: Ultimate Alien

Ben 10: Alien Force

Ben 10: Omniverse

Dexter's Laboratory

Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends

The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack

This list of removals unfortunately lines up with the dates for last chance watches on HBO Max spotted earlier this month, and while fans had hoped that these particular Cartoon Network shows would find a way to stick around anyway, it seems like these series have been removed. No return date for any of the removed projects have been announced as of this writing, but things could change when HBO Max makes its full transition into Max and we see what kind of new streaming service experience it will offer.

(h/t @CCNCartoonNews on Twitter)