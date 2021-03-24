Ben 10 Goes Viral After Video Captures a Botched Proposal

When it comes to love, things don't always go as planned. Hearts are easily broken at the best of times, and few things are more feared than being rejected after popping the question. Today, it seems like one netizen learned that the hard way after a video of them proposing to their girlfriend went viral, and their get-up has made Ben 10 trend around the world.

The whole thing began when the TikTok user Matt10 posted a video of themselves before disaster struck. The clip captured the man, who is dressed in all black with a Ben 10 jacket over top, standing in the middle of a crowded food court. It is there he kneels down the pop the question, and the girl he's asking walks away quickly while the entourage around the pair freaks out.

nigga proposed to her in the Ben 10 fit I’m crying 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7QuNTgahpV — rocky drop all smiles (@xviijaaa1) March 24, 2021

As you can see in the slides below, netizens were quick to back the man up as the video catches him reeling from the rejection. Tons of Ben 10 stans have come out of the woodworks to show their love to the heartbroken boy.

Of course, some are wondering if the man did it for clout given how his TikTok is all about Ben 10, but let's be honest - the hurt and embarrassment are real here. Both parties of the proposal went through some gnarly emotions during the ordeal, so we can only hope they're both alright. And when Matt10 finds his soulmate, we hope they'll be chill with his love of Ben 10 and wear an Omnitrix to match!

