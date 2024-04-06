Berserk Cosplay Preps For The Eclipse With Casca

On April 8th, the world will witness an eclipse which has anime fans thinking of one of the most horrifying moments from the Berserk series. As Guts and Casca attempt to figure out how to push forward in their lives in Berserk's manga, fans continue to honor the members of the Band of the Hawk whose lives have been thrown into turmoil more times than we can count. In preparation of the eclipse, one fan has shared new cosplay focusing on Casca.

Following the tragic passing of Berserk creator Kentaro Miura, the artist's friends continued the story of Guts and his comrades in arms. Writer Kouji Mori grew up with Miura and was privy to many of the events that would bring the Band of the Hawk's story to a close, and felt that he wanted to honor his deceased friend by making sure Berserk received an ending. Mori is joined by the artists at Studio Gaga, who had previously worked with Miura on the original manga series, meaning that they know their way around the brutal anime franchise. The next chapter has yet to reveal its release date in Young Animal, but the series is sure to continue to make waves in the anime world.

Berserk: A Tribute To Casca

Casca has had a rough time in the Berserk series, probably even surpassing the trials and tribulations of Guts in the anime franchise. Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory for those who aren't caught up on the manga, Casca is struggling following the destruction of a magical locale in her world. Luckily, she has reclaimed her sanity after a very long period, though the horrors in her life might be far from finished.

While Berserk's manga might be continuing, we have yet to be told when or if the franchise will create a new anime adaptation. Despite having several anime series and feature-length films, there are still plenty of stories from the manga that have yet to be brought to the small screen. However Berserk returns to the screen, anime fans of the long-running series are sure to tune in.

Do you think we'll one day see Berserk return to the anime world? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.