This Berserk Cosplay Coolly Takes on Guts

For those who have been big fans of the Berserk manga series, it’s been an eventful series of chapters that have followed the lives of Guts and his band of warriors. With the love of his life Casca finally managing to regain her sanity after years and years of her mind being lost thanks to the help of some friendly elves, it’s clear that we’re much closer to the end of the popular franchise than ever before. One fan has decided to honor the character of Guts, our main protagonist who wields a sword dubbed the Dragon Slayer that has to be one of the biggest in anime’s history, with an amazing cosplay that brings a cool and collected former member of the Band of the Hawk to the real world.

Instagram User K4Kappa shared his unique, pitch perfect interpretation of Guts that shows off the character’s design following the dark events that took place following the Eclipse which saw our main character forever changed and the Band of the Hawk wiped from the earth:

An anime interpretation of Guts’ latest adventures has not been translated with the most recent televised interpretation of Berserk ended following its second season. Though that anime was released to mixed reception, its clear that love for the franchise continues to be just as popular as it ever was to this day.

The manga itself has suffered from some serious hiatuses, with the creator and artist of the franchise, Kentaro Miura, putting his blood, sweat, and tears into every panel and page of the manga, with the detail bursting with each ink line shown. When and how Guts’ adventure will end is up for debate, but its clear that fans are clamoring to see the story of the Band of the Hawk resolved once and for all.

Berserk was originally created by Kentaro Miura for Monthly Animal House magazine (now Young Animal) in 1989. The series follows Guts, an immensely strong warrior who is known for his massive sword. Guts lives his days fighting in a demon-infested medieval world where corrupt nobles rule. The hero is plagued by demon assailants thanks to a curse he had branded on him, and Guts continues to fight in order to keep a vow. The man promised to slay a former friend of his who became a demon and ripped away Guts’ former life.