Berserk Cosplay Drops Griffith Into Evangelion

Berserk and Neon Genesis Evangelion are both mind-bending anime franchises that will send throw some bloody challenges at their heroes. While the latter might focus on mech suits and aliens known as angels, the former has monsters whose designs send shivers down the spines of anime fans to this day. While a crossover featuring these two franchises seems unlikely, one cosplayer has taken matters into their own hands by imagining what the White Hawk Griffith might look like if he was a part of the organization known as NERV.

Neon Genesis Evangelion has no plans on the horizon when it comes to creating new anime stories following its recent theatrical run via the Rebuild of Evangelion series. While Berserk's anime future remains a mystery, the dark manga is continuing to release new chapters to this day. Following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura, the story of the Band of the Hawk has continued thanks to writer Kouji Mori and the artist at Studio Gaga. The creators have been using notes and discussions with the deceased creator to forge a new path forward for Guts and company, aiming to pay homage to Kentaro Miura by ending the long-running series.

Berserk x Evangelion

Griffith has earned his place as not just the biggest villain in Berserk, but the White Hawk is routinely thought of by many anime fans as one of the best antagonists in anime history. Aiming to achieve his dream of having his own kingdom and setting the world on the right path, Griffith didn't hesitate when it came to selling out his friends for power. Whenever Berserk does end, we're sure to see a meeting between Guts and Griffith as the former still has some serious issues with his former best friend.

The creator of Neon Genesis Evangelion, Hirohiko Araki, has no plans revealed for the future, as the artist has hinted in the past that he might be on his way to retirement. Following Evangelion, Araki created the Shin Universe, which gave fans new takes on the likes of Godzilla, Ultraman, and Kamen Rider to name a few.

What anime crossovers do you want to see represented in the cosplay arena? Do you think Evangelion or Berserk will receive a new anime adaptation first? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of NERV.