New Berserk Writer Talks Adapting Kentaro Miura's Final Notes

Following the tragic passing of legendary manga artist Kentaro Miura, many anime fans wondered if Berserk would continue or if the story of Guts would remain forever unfinished. Luckily, Miura's friends in Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga decided to finish what Miura had started, using the Berserk creator's notes and discussions to finish the series, In a new interview, Mori discussed the difficulties in working on Berserk's grand finale as well as the monumental task of taking on the beloved franchise.

Mori took the opportunity to discuss his past friendship with Kentaro Miura, detailing why he felt it was necessary to continue the series after his passing, "When I was in my mid-30s, there was a time when I was extremely busy, staying up all night dozens of days a year, and I was often sent to the hospital. So, as a joke, we said to each other things like, "If something happens, you're welcome to continue.'' I never thought that something like that would actually happen, but if I don't do it, I think Miura will get really angry and say, "What's wrong with you?'' I was really looking forward to telling everyone about the final episode. Both Miura and his mentor Shimada, director of Hakusensha at the time, said, "If you do it, the company will support you with all its might,'' so they resumed serialization."

How Will Berserk End?

The new Berserk writer then takes the opportunity to hint at how the series will come to an end, hoping for manga readers to get excited when it comes to the continuing story of Guts and what remains of the Band of the Hawk, "Please look forward to it. The plot up to the final episode is really amazing, you'll be surprised. There are still many difficult questions to solve, and there are areas where Miura has not yet made up his mind. I'm struggling every day to figure out whether it's better to include it or not, connecting it with the episode I'm currently consulting on."

Via Game Biz