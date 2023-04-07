Berserk Deluxe Edition To Compile Miura's Final Work (Exclusive)

The anime world was shocked when one of its most legendary creators, Kentaro Miura, passed away in 2021 as there have been more than a few fans of his manga masterpiece, Berserk, in the anime community. Friends of Miura, Kouji Mori, and the artists at Studio Gaga, agreed to continue Berserk using the creator's notes so the tale following the Band of the Hawk could continue. Dark Horse Comics has announced that they will be compiling the final chapters of the dark series by Kentaro Miura into its Berserk Deluxe Edition format, set to release on November 21st in bookstores and November 22nd in comic book shops, and have shared with Comicbook.com new details and preview images from the compilation.

The Berserk manga, and the Berserk anime, have become fan favorites around the world, so it's no surprise that this collection is a big deal for anime fans. Here's how Dark Horse Comics have broken down the upcoming release that will collect the final works of creator Kentaro Miura in the Deluxe Edition format, "The moment Berserk fans have been waiting for is here! Dark Horse Manga presents Berserk Deluxe Edition Volume 14, coming in at over 500 pages presented in deluxe, oversized (7 ⅛" x 10 ⅛") hardcover format. This volume collects creator Kentaro Miura's final two volumes of Berserk along with the Berserk Official Guidebook and two fold-out color posters."

Berserk: Miura's Final Chapters

When it comes to the story itself, Dark Horse detailed what events take place in the pages of the fourteenth volume of Berserk's Deluxe Editions, "In Berserk 40 and 41, Schierke and Farnese battle endless horrors to reach the dark secret that has imprisoned Casca's mind since the shattering events of the Invocation of Doom. But if they are successful and Casca reclaims her sanity, will she be able to face Guts the Black Swordsman and the harrowing memories of her gruesome ordeal he is sure to trigger?"

Dark Horse will also be releasing the "Berserk Official Guidebook" as a part of this compilation, along with two fold-out color posters. The comic company described the roadmap as such, "The Berserk Official Guidebook is an essential roadmap to the sprawling Berserk universe, profusely illustrated, and includes author notes by Kentaro Miura that detail characters, creatures, settings, and stories from Berserk's first 38 volumes."

The fourteenth volume is currently available for pre-order at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at local comic book shops/indie bookstores for $49.99. Based on the success of the series, it is definitely possible that the Deluxe Editions will follow the series following Miura's passing. At present, there has been no word of Berserk returning with a new anime series following Berserk: Memorial Edition.