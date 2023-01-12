Berserk Hypes New Exhibit Event

Berserk stunned fans when it was announced that the dark manga series would continue with friends of creator Kentaro Miura taking up where the prolific mangaka left off following his tragic passing. With last year seeing the arrival of the anime adaptation, Berserk: Memorial Edition, the Exhibit located in Japan that honors the story of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the Band of the Hawk has a major new addition that it is looking to add to its library of art and recreations from the brutal series.

At present, Berserk has yet to announce if it will be returning with a new anime series in the future, though there is plenty o material for an anime adaptation to cover that has yet to hit the small screen. While the Berserk Exhibit in Japan has been a hit, it has yet to reveal any plans to hit North America, which has been the case with many other exhibits focusing on anime franchises including the likes of My Hero Academia, Naruto, Sailor Moon, Rurouni Kenshin, and many others. The upcoming event will see the final manuscript from creator Kentaro Miura shared with the general public, making for a big acquisition by the Berserk Exhibit.

Band of the Berserk

The Official Twitter Account for the Berserk Exhibit shared the news that the final manuscript from mangaka Kentaro Miura was set to arrive as a part of its displays, as fans of the Band of the Hawk continue to follow along with Guts' dark journey via the manga that is published in Young Animal:

Writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga looked to honor Miura's legacy by taking notes, and discussions, from the artist as to how Berserk would end and create new chapters to end Guts' story as he continues seeking revenge against Griffith. Like so many other instances in the dark anime franchise, Guts is going through a rough time as Elfhelm has been destroyed by the White Hawk and Casca has been kidnapped following her finally returning to her senses after so many years.

Do you think we'll one day see the Berserk exhibit come to the West? How do you think the story of the Band of the Hawk will end?