Dark Horse Reveals New Berserk Merchandise

Berserk is easily one of the darkest anime franchises to date and with competition like Attack on Titan and Chainsaw Man out there, that's saying something. Following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura, the manga has continued under new creators, writer Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga, and the franchise has some new merchandise that is on the way. The comic publishers at Dark Horse Entertainment have been pumping out the Berserk Deluxe Editions and now are planning to release merch that will help manga fans house these compilations.

The last time that the Berserk anime was on the small screen was with the Berserk Memorial Edition, which had re-cut and edited the trilogy of movies that dove into the Golden Age Arc along with the terrifying Eclipse. Following the end of this anime adaptation, the franchise has yet to reveal if there will be another anime series focused on Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the Band of the Hawk. The Berserk manga has thrown some major revelations at Guts and his friends following their excursion in the land of Elfhelm, as Griffith tore the landscape apart and kidnapped Casca shortly after she had regained her sanity for the first time in years.

Berserk: Book Ends That Can't Be Called A Sword

Dark Horse Direct shared the first look at the Berserk book ends which place Guts and Griffith back to back once again. The book ends stand 8 inches tall and will retail for around $250. Pre-orders are open now and will remain so until May 9th.

Display your love for Kentaro Miura’s #Berserk with @DarkHorseDirect's exclusive Guts & Griffith Bookends! @Crunchyroll has all the details and more:https://t.co/6KmYYYkUSj pic.twitter.com/nVY6un9zrA — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) March 21, 2023

Berserk has been telling the tale of the Band of the Hawk members for decades, with the series premiering in the pages of the outlet Young Animal in the 1980s. When creator Kentaro Miura passed, many believed that this story would be one that would never receive a finale, but the mangaka's friends have stepped up to the plate. What re-assured Berserk fans all the more was the fact that Mouri and Studio Gaga were using notes and discussions they had gained from Kentaro Miura himself.

