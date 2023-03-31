Berserk: Memorial Edition Releases Its Soundtracks Online

Berserk remains legendary in the anime world to this day, as the dark story of Guts and the Band of the Hawk continues in the pages of its manga. With the latest anime adaptation, Berserk: Memorial Edition, re-editing the trilogy of films that brought the hardened swordsmen to the silver screen, new material was added to the television series that was originally left on the cutting room floor. Now, fans of Berserk can listen to three soundtracks from the series that capture the tragic world that spawned from the mind of creator Kentaro Miura.

Following the tragic passing of Kentaro Miura, the Berserk manga would continue as close friends to the mangaka, writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga, have taken the opportunity to create new chapters of the series. Thanks to discussions and outlines left by Miura, the new writers and artists on the series are looking to bring an end to the story that has run for over three decades. Presently, there has been no word as to whether Berserk will receive a new anime adaptation, as the last new episodes arrived from the 2016 Berserk anime adaptation. Thanks to the popularity of the Band of the Hawk, it's a safe bet to imagine that we'll see Guts and company return to the medium in the future.

You can listen to the three soundtracks that make up Berserk's Memorial Edition below, as the tracks have been made free for anime fans to listen to at their leisure:

Here's how Sony and Milan Records described the new releases via a press release celebrating the dark epic franchise, "With over 55 million copies published worldwide (as of 2022), Japan's preeminent dark fantasy blockbuster is now available as a TV series. Since the start of its serialization in 1989, Kentarou Miura's Berserk has continued to stand apart and make its mark on the modern manga world as a sterling example of dark fantasy. The Golden Age, a fan-favorite arc, was adapted into a movie trilogy and released in 2012-2013 in sixteen countries. The trilogy includes Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I – The Egg of the King, Berserk: The Golden Age Arc II – The Battle for Doldrey, and The Golden Age Arc III – The Advent.

Now in 2022, ten years after the theatrical release, Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition makes its TV broadcast debut. Popular gems such as the "Campfire of Dreams" scene not included in the 2012 theatrical release have been added to the TV series. Also, several hundred existing cuts from the films will be remastered to create an upgraded version. As with the theatrical versions, the cuts were newly animated under the guidance of general director of animation Naoyuki Onda."