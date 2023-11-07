Dragon Ball: New Fiscal Report Proves One Piece Is Coming for Goku

It has been quite the year for Dragon Ball and One Piece. While the former just announced its next anime, One Piece has been thriving with several major projects. From its latest movie to its Netflix's live-action hit, One Piece is sailing smoothly these days, and a new fiscal report confirms Luffy is coming after Son Goku.ani

The update comes from Bandai Namco as the company just released its 2024 fiscal year update for Q2. It was there Dragon Ball came in second place in terms of IP sales, and One Piece made a massive jump to challenge Goku in third place.

Bandai Namco fiscal year 2024 2nd quarter (July-September) results. DB is number 2, beaten slightly by Gundam.

The real story is One Piece getting a huge jump thanks to Toys and Hobby (merch). pic.twitter.com/nSl4JyZ1rL — Ethan Law🏳️‍🌈 (@ArchedThunder) November 7, 2023

According to the Q2 breakdown, Mobile Suit Gundam was the top IP earner for Bandai Namco. It brought in 72.6 billion yen while Dragon Ball pulled 68.4 billion yen. As for One Piece, well – it did numbers with 57.1 billion yen in the first half of the 2024 fiscal year. This is compared to its 35.9 billion haul last year, so clearly Luffy is making bank.

As for Bandai Namco's toy and merchandise sales, One Piece made a major push. Mobile Suit Gundam took first place with 34.7 billion yen, and One Piece came second after beating out Dragon Ball. Luffy's crew earned 30 billion yen in the first half of 2024 while Dragon Ball has done 12.2. It seems the recent publicity One Piece has earned has translated into merchandise sales, so you know Bandai Namco is glad for it.

After all, One Piece has had a renaissance as of late. The manga has been making waves as creator Eiichiro Oda began its final act. As for the One Piece anime, things are going well as Toei Animation pulled all the stops while animating the Wano Country saga. Plus, Netflix's hit live-action take on One Piece earned rave reviews from fans globally. The show, which debuted at the end of August, is still one of Netflix's most-watched titles. One Piece has already been green lit for season two, so Oda's IP is only about to get bigger. And of course, that means Bandai Namco has more money to make...!

