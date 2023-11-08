Viral Dragon Ball Saisen Anime Pits Goku Against Broly: Watch

Dragon Ball fans are on another level. For decades now, the hit series has been keeping fans busy as Son Goku carries on his quest to become the absolute strongest. These days, Dragon Ball is living large as we know new series like Dragon Ball Daima are on the way. And now, one fan is helping Dragon Ball go viral with a special anime short that pits Goku against Broly.

As you can see, the piece comes from YouTube thanks to creator Eduardo Quintana. The artist spent the last 14 months working on the short, so that goes to show you how dedicated Dragon Ball fans are. It is one thing to take up a hobby for a few days, but this Dragon Ball fans spent more than a year creating this special.

The video itself is impressive, and it brings Goku to life in a motion comic way. Of course, the animation is far more fluid than what you'd see in most modern motion comics. The original tale puts Goku on the battlefield as he takes on Broly in a training match. We even get little nods to other characters like Cheelai and Beerus, so this Dragon Ball update is downright perfection.

This new fan-anime is far from the first to tackle Dragon Ball, but it is one of the best. The aesthetic of Dragon Ball Saisen is most definitely unique given its black-and-white styling. It is impressive Quintana was able to finish a work this complex in just 14 months, so maybe the anime committee should keep an eye on this artist...!

If you are not familiar with Dragon Ball's most recent updates, its latest reveal involves a new anime. Dragon Ball Daima was officially announced at New York Comic Con, after all. The new canon series seems to take place between Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super as Goku finds himself de-aged by a wild wish. Dragon Ball Daima will follow our newly young heroes as they figure out what happened to them, and Son Goku will spend his travels with Shin at his side.

