Berserk Staff Reveals Its Struggles Following Kentaro Miura's Death

When Kentaro Miura passed, many Berserk fans believed, rightfully so, that the Band of the Hawk's story would be one that would be left forever unfinished. A year following Miura's passing, Kentaor's friends in writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga made the difficult decision to continue Guts' story via the manga series. Releasing a handful of new Berserk chapters so far, a recent interview with Kouji Mori revealed that the decision to move forward with the Band of the Hawk was anything but easy.

Throughout the history of Berserk, Kentaro Miura both wrote and drew the brutal series that has been considered by many to be one of the greatest manga series of all time. Following his passing, the artists at Studio Gaga who had assisted Miura throughout the series' history and his best friend and writer, Kouji Mori, struggled with how to move forward. While Miura was initially hesitant to continue Berserk without Miura, the "enthusiasm" of Studio Gaga's artists helped him make the decision to finish Kentaro's work. In a new interview, here's what Kouji Mori had to say about changing his mind, "I thought maybe I could do it. I thought Miura would be angry that I didn't do anything, so I made the decision."

(Photo: OLM Inc)

Berserk Continues

Mori and Studio Gaga shared a "three to four-hour meeting" in which they discussed the best ways to move forward, as the writer and artists discussed how best to partner up in ending the story of the Band of the Hawk, "During the three- to four-hour meeting, I explained the development to Studio Gaga staff. Afterward, I exchanged personal messages with the chief. I give advice on drafts, but the final drawings are the work of Studio Gaga. The drawing skills of our staff, including Chief Kurosaki-kun, are extraordinary. I believe that after they complete Berserk, they will become artists who will leave their mark on the manga world.''

In Berserk's latest manga chapter released in Japan, a new arc has begun that sees Guts and his allies in chains to kick off the "Eastern Exile" arc. With Casca currently in the clutches of Griffith and his demonic army, the Black Swordsman will continue to have an exceptionally rough road ahead of him. Unfortunately, no news has hinted at the idea that Berserk will return any time soon with a new anime adaptation.

What do you think of Berserk's latest chapters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Band of the Hawk.

