Attack On Titan Fan-Manga Is Getting an Anime Adaptation

Attack On Titan ended its story in the pages of its manga earlier this year, with the anime adaptation by Studio MAPPA set to do the same early next year, but it seems as if a new anime project is in the works thanks to a number of fans of the dark franchise in the form of Attack On Titan Requiem. With the first chapter of Requiem attempting to retell the events of the final chapters of the manga franchise created by Hajime Isayama, the first chapter is currently available on their website which changes the last moments of the series.

On the official Attack On Titan Requiem website, the creators of the alternate ending went into detail about why they decided to retell the final chapters of Hajime Isayama's beloved franchise:

"With the best of our abilities, we strive to give the series a more satisfying ending that pays homage to the important themes and deep message of the original story,” says the official website. “A conclusion that respect the established characterization and character development of each character based directly from the author’s past interviews and major turning points in the manga while maintaining the DARK and TRAGIC tone that distinguished Attack on Titan from other shounen mangas.”

Twitter Outlet Anime Senpai dropped the news that this fan-made ending for Attack On Titan, which will apparently see Eren taking some decidedly different actions following his assembly of the Jaegerists and attempting to put into place the Euthanasia Plan with his brother Zeke:

Without going into spoiler territory, the finale for Attack On Titan gives a definitive ending to the Survey Corps and has heroes becoming villains and vice versa. With Hajime Isayama creating a "Director's Cut," to the final chapter that adds some major new events to the story, there are story beats that leave open the possibility of a sequel though the mangaka has not confirmed that we'll see a sequel to the bloody series in the world of manga or anime.

