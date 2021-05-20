Berserk: Kentaro Miura's Passing Prompts Tons of Emotional Tributes

Kentaro Miura, the creator of the manga Berserk, passed away at the age of 54 earlier this month. To say that the mangaka was a legend in the field of manga is an understatement as his work helped influence countless other pieces of media, including the likes of Monster Hunter, Dark Souls, Final Fantasy, and too many others to count. Following the news of his passing, creators from across the world have joined on social media to share their memories, respect, and heartfelt messages honoring one of the greatest manga artists to ever live.

The news of Dr. Miura's passing was released by the Official Twitter Account for Berserk, which has fans and creators alike reeling following the giant loss: