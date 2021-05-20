Berserk: Kentaro Miura's Passing Prompts Tons of Emotional Tributes
Kentaro Miura, the creator of the manga Berserk, passed away at the age of 54 earlier this month. To say that the mangaka was a legend in the field of manga is an understatement as his work helped influence countless other pieces of media, including the likes of Monster Hunter, Dark Souls, Final Fantasy, and too many others to count. Following the news of his passing, creators from across the world have joined on social media to share their memories, respect, and heartfelt messages honoring one of the greatest manga artists to ever live.
The news of Dr. Miura's passing was released by the Official Twitter Account for Berserk, which has fans and creators alike reeling following the giant loss:
【三浦建太郎先生 ご逝去の報】— ベルセルク公式ツイッター (@berserk_project) May 20, 2021
『ベルセルク』の作者である三浦建太郎先生が、2021年5月6日、急性大動脈解離のため、ご逝去されました。三浦先生の画業に最大の敬意と感謝を表しますとともに、心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。
2021年5月20日 株式会社白泉社 ヤングアニマル編集部 pic.twitter.com/baBBo4J2kL
Dave Rapoza
rest in peace, Kentaro Miura
I really dug into Berserk after my first kid, I'd spend his naps, while my wife was at work, reading through the manga - I love the world Kentaro created, such an incredible legacy to leave behind, but man, so young - but such an impact on culture— Dave Rapoza (@DaveRapoza) May 20, 2021
Adam Deats
Kentaro Miura has passed away.
I cannot express how important Berserk has been to us as a source of inspiration for Castlevania. A quarter of our team drew from it for inspiration. It defined what dark fantasy was for us.
I’m crushed. RIP, Miura. https://t.co/3VyofOEX8O— Adam Deats (@AdamDeats) May 20, 2021
Jack Septic Eye
Hisashi Koinuma
We received news of the passing of Kentaro Miura, the author of Berserk.
Our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers for this tragic loss.
(Hisashi Koinuma, Producer of "Berserk and the Band of the Hawk")— KOEI TECMO EUROPE (@koeitecmoeurope) May 20, 2021
Jyoji Morikawa
写真は三浦建太郎君が寄稿してくれた鷹村です。— 森川ジョージ (@WANPOWANWAN) May 20, 2021
今かなり感傷的になっています。
思い出話をさせて下さい。
僕が初めての週刊連載でスタッフが一人もいなくて困っていたら手伝いにきてくれました。
彼が18で僕が19です。
某大学の芸術学部の学生で講義明けにスケッチブックを片手に来てくれました。 pic.twitter.com/hT1JCWBTKu
Koei Tecmo
We are greatly saddened after receiving the news of Kentaro Miura's passing (creator of iconic dark fantasy Berserk). Our deepest condolences & heartfelt prayers for this tragic loss. The world has lost an irreplaceable innovator & key figure in the manga world.#RIPKentaroMiura pic.twitter.com/VHQivpFeHs— KOEI TECMO AMERICA (@KoeiTecmoUS) May 20, 2021
Columbo
Devastated by the news. Rest in peace Kentaro Miura. Thank you for inspiring me and millions of others from all around the world. This is truly heartbreaking.— Columbo (@ThisUserIsAngry) May 20, 2021
Christopher Barrett
RIP Kentaro Miura - creator of a truly incredible work of art #Berserk pic.twitter.com/DqDBTvevT7— Christopher Barrett (@cgbarrett) May 20, 2021
Kouji Mori
１５才の春から４０年。— 森恒二『創世のタイガ』最新8巻は4月23日発売！ (@taigaofgenesis) May 20, 2021
本当に奇跡のような日々だった。
ありがとう三浦！
これからもずっと一緒だぜ。#三浦建太郎 pic.twitter.com/NgigQZsG2Q
Samuel Deats
Devastating.
Rest in peace, Kentaro Miura. Your work has inspired countless creators, such as myself.
Thank you. https://t.co/qijixD4vS3— Samuel Deats (@SamuelDeats) May 20, 2021