Berserk Fans Celebrate Kentaro Miura On The Anniversary Of His Death
It has been one year since one of the greatest manga artists in the game, Kentaro Miura, passed, leaving the story of Berserk unfinished and leaving a giant hole within the anime world. To celebrate the life of the prolific artist, fans of Guts and the Band of the Hawk have taken to social media to share some amazing fan art and memories from the world of Berserk, which spanned the decades and gave fans some of the best art in any anime franchise to this day. Needless to say, there is plenty to celebrate with the work of Miura.
The future of Berserk is still uncertain at this point, with many theorizing that Berserk might continue under the pens of Miura's assistants, though the publishers of the dark fable, Young Animal, have been tight-lipped when it comes to if the story of the Band of the Hawk will continue. On the anime front, there are no current plans, as far as we know, when it comes to the return of Berserk's anime series, with the 2016 entry garnering two seasons but becoming quite controversial within the fan community thanks in part to many viewers feeling that the animation was unable to hit the high standards set by Kentaro Miura.
What do you think the future holds for Berserk? Do you think Miura's assistants should continue Guts' story? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.
A Time For Rememberance
It's already been a year since Kentaro Miura passed away. #thinkingofmiura #berserkday #berserk #guts pic.twitter.com/SXj6cAooXI— John Devlin (@JohnDevlinArt) May 6, 2022
The Band Of The Hawk
ベルセルク追悼イラスト— kiyo (@a_sam_ko_) May 6, 2022
勝手ながら描かせて頂きました。
あらためて、ご冥福をお祈りします。#ベルセルク #Berserk pic.twitter.com/AxHQqxcRfD
One Year
Ah, one year already 💗 Miura#Berserk #BerserkDay #miura pic.twitter.com/PgdzrEHlPB— RipplingSword (@RipplingSword) May 6, 2022
Still At A Loss
One year later and I’m still at a loss. I haven’t had a lot of time for art lately, but I had to at least try to paint something for today. Thank you for everything Miura 🖤#berserkday #thankyoumiura #berserk #berserkmanga pic.twitter.com/3hfoFENXL1— Theo (@Theophiasco) May 6, 2022
Jaw-Dropping Colors
today is may 6, a year ago kentaro miura passed away, here's my favorite colorings from his work.
thanks for creating this masterpiece. rest easy. pic.twitter.com/26IYM8I93G— zetton (@hyakurin) May 6, 2022
A Master
It’s been one year since Kentaro Miura passed away.
A master of his craft who told us in his stories to never give up no matter how bad things are, and that there’s always a reason to live. pic.twitter.com/o2mESTLhoP— Foshizzanator (@Foshizzanator) May 6, 2022
Paying Respects
Today is May 6.— Rage Of Berserk (@RageOfBerserk) May 6, 2022
A year ago Kentaro Miura passed away.
Pay your respects to the Master. pic.twitter.com/Wo2PYgGiLQ
RIP Legend
A year ago today, Kentaro Miura passed away. Rest in paradise, legend. pic.twitter.com/kiQAUJEmDa— THANK YOU MIURA (@ooc_berserk) May 6, 2022
Miura Remains
It is may 6th, 2022, its been 1 year since the passing of Kentaro Miura. Though he has left this world his talented storytelling and artistic vision of Berserk will always remain in our hearts and minds, may he never be forgotten. God Speed#ベルセルク #berserk #miura #三浦建太郎 pic.twitter.com/WvOCdnJKAM— Kentaro Miura Art ⚔ (@BerserkArtDaily) May 6, 2022
Berserk Is Timeless
There’s nothing in fiction that has stimulated my mind & satisfied my perception of good storytelling as well as Berserk. Perfectly presented, mesmerisingly meticulous, immeasurably impactful. Berserk is timeless & I will treasure it until the day I die.
Thank you Kentaro Miura. pic.twitter.com/YtxYrgwMHS— ジ (@NOTFlJl) May 6, 2022