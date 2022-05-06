Berserk Fans Celebrate Kentaro Miura On The Anniversary Of His Death

It has been one year since one of the greatest manga artists in the game, Kentaro Miura, passed, leaving the story of Berserk unfinished and leaving a giant hole within the anime world. To celebrate the life of the prolific artist, fans of Guts and the Band of the Hawk have taken to social media to share some amazing fan art and memories from the world of Berserk, which spanned the decades and gave fans some of the best art in any anime franchise to this day. Needless to say, there is plenty to celebrate with the work of Miura.

The future of Berserk is still uncertain at this point, with many theorizing that Berserk might continue under the pens of Miura's assistants, though the publishers of the dark fable, Young Animal, have been tight-lipped when it comes to if the story of the Band of the Hawk will continue. On the anime front, there are no current plans, as far as we know, when it comes to the return of Berserk's anime series, with the 2016 entry garnering two seasons but becoming quite controversial within the fan community thanks in part to many viewers feeling that the animation was unable to hit the high standards set by Kentaro Miura.

