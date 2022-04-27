Berserk Fan Art Imagines How Series Would Continue After Finale

✖

The world of Berserk is easily one of the darkest, bloody franchises within the world of anime, and it has remained a fan-favorite since first debuting in the 1980s. With the loss of creator Kentaro Miura last year, the future of the manga is up in the air, though one fan artist has taken the opportunity to continue where Miura had left off, imagining what the series might have looked like if it had continued. While the publishers at Young Animal have yet to reveal whether Berserk will continue, this artist does a great job of continuing the tale.

Losing Kentaro Miura was a massive blow to the world of anime, with Berserk beginning its story in the 1980s and spending decades following Guts and the Band of the Hawk as they struggled with a world where death, betrayal, and terrifying supernatural characters were the norm. Over the past chapters, Guts was able to make some big strides in terms of leaving his quest for revenge against Griffith behind him, managing to restore Casca's mind to what it once was as well as forming a motley crew that has his back. With Griffith putting together a new band of the hawk that united humans and demonic apostles alike, the ending of Berserk might never be told but it was clear that it was set to explore some murky territory all the same.

Twitter Artist Theo Phiasco has taken the opportunity to imagine what transpired following the reveal that the Moonlight Boy at least had some portion of Griffith within him, as both Guts and Casca deal with the fallout of this revelation as well as the feelings that they still both hold for one another:

The future of Berserk is uncertain, with no new manga chapters of anime adaptations in the pipeline as far as the fan community knows, though we would imagine it will only be a matter of time before we see Guts and his friends return to the small, and/or big, screen. Berserk itself remains a timeless classic and is still beloved amongst anime fans around the world, so whatever the future holds for the series, those who followed the Band of the Hawk are sure to keep their ears to the ground.

What do you think of this fan-made sequel to Berserk?