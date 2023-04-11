Berserk Manga Announces April 2023 Comeback

Following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura, Berserk would continue as friends of the mangaka are honoring the artist by continuing the story of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and what remains of the Band of the Hawk. With the latest chapters focusing on the destruction of Elfhelm and where Guts and his friends find themselves, a new chapter has been announced for later this month that will take us back to the dark world. With Griffith currently having Casca in his clutches, the question arises of what Guts can do now.

Following Kentaro Miura's death, the future of the Berserk manga was up in the air as many fans had believed that the story of Guts and his struggle would never be fully told. Luckily, writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga have used notes and conversations with the deceased artist to honor him and bring Berserk to an end. While the future of a Berserk anime is still anyone's guess, there is plenty of material from the dark epic that has yet to hit the screen at this point. Hopefully, following Berserk: Memorial Edition, we will have the opportunity to see the brutal and bloody story receive an anime adaptation once again.

(Photo: Liden Films)

When Does Berserk Return?

Young Animal, the manga publisher that has been printing the story of Guts for years, has announced that the new chapter of Berserk will arrive in Japan on April 28th later this month. With the previous installment of the manga seeing Guts struggling with what to do now that Griffith has Casca in his clutches, the Black Swordsman might be at his darkest point which is really saying something. Needless to say, when the manga does return, it will be a bleak installment based on what's been taking place under Mouri and Gaga.

At present, the new creative team behind Berserk hasn't revealed how many more chapters will be created to bring Guts' story to an end, though it definitely seems as though we are in the "endgame" for the series. Berserk's manga first began in the 1980s, meaning some fans have been waiting decades to see how the Band of the Hawk's tale will come to an end. With Griffith having so many cards in his deck, it should be interesting to see if Guts has any chance of finally delivering a killing blow to his former friend.

Via Manga Mogura