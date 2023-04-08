Berserk Cosplay Spruces Up Guts And Griffith

Sometimes, when Berserk fans look at the story that is currently taking place in the manga, it might be hard to imagine that there was a time where Guts and Griffith were able to relax and dress to the nines. During the Golden Age Arc, however, which was shown in both the original Berserk anime adaptation and the recent Berserk: Memorial Edition, the Band of the Hawk was sitting pretty. Now, a pair of cosplayers have decided to revisit a time when Guts and Griffith were inseparable, long before the White Hawk became Femto.

Following the tragic passing of Berserk creator Kentaro Miura, friends of the mangaka decided to finish the story focusing on Guts and Griffith. Writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga have already produced a handful of new chapters that focus on what happened when Griffith invaded Elfhlem. With the latest member of the Godhand stealing Casca from Guts and his friends, the Black Swordsman and his new crew find themselves trying to figure out what to do next now that many of their magical allies have disappeared from the face of the Earth. Whenever Bersek does end, it's sure to end in glorious fashion as the dark world continues to build to the confrontation between Guts and Griffith.

Berserk: Fancy Band Of The Hawk

Ironically enough, the original Berserk anime was created by OLM, Inc in 1997. The animation studio released another anime classic that you might be familiar with that very same year in Pokemon. With the studio sticking with Ash Ketchum and Pikachu for decades, one has to wonder if OLM will ever return to animate Kentaro Miura's dark epic.

Following the Memorial Edition, Berserk has yet to announce when, or if, it will return to the small screen. Certainly, there is plenty of material from the manga that has yet to be animated, so it should be interesting to see if anime fans are able to see some new battles featuring Guts and the Band of the Hawk emerge down the line. While Young Animal has yet to confirm when the next chapter of the manga will arrive, it's sure to be a big one all the same based on prior events.

