Berserk Manga Deluxe Editions Buy 2, Get 1 Free Black Friday Deal Is Back on Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When Berserk creator Kentaro Miura died in 2021, many believed that one of the greatest manga of all-time would remain unfinished. Fortunately, Miura's friend Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga decided that they would bring closure to the story of Guts and the Band of the Hawk using Miura's notes as their guide. That said, if you want to get caught up before the grand finale now would be a very good time thanks to a massive Amazon B2G1 free Black Friday sale on books.

Indeed, Amazon is running a huge buy 2, get 1 free sale that contains thousands of books, most of which are heavily discounted to begin with. This includes 9 deluxe volumes of Berserk at the time of writing. You can shop the entire Amazon book sale right here while it lasts, and simply enter "Berserk"or "Berserk deluxe" in the sale search bar to see the current list of titles (which will also include individual volumes of Berserk in paperback). Note that you can mix and match any book in the sale to earn your discounts, so make sure to run additional searches to see if more of your favorite manga titles are up for grabs. You can check out more Amazon's deals on Berserk manga right here.

Berserk: Ten More Years?

In a recent interview, Kouji Mori stated that Berserk won't take "more than ten years" to finish. While the writer didn't commit to the number of chapters that the brutal manga series has left, the creative team clearly has a roadmap thanks to discussions and notes that they received from Kentaro Miura before his passing. Before Guts' story ends, he will have some more tough roads ahead of him.

Unfortunately, Berserk has yet to reveal if it will receive a new anime adaptation. The previous series focusing on the Band of the Hawk was Berserk: Memorial Edition, which focused on the Golden Age Arc and re-edited footage from the trilogy of films that hit the silver screen. Should a new anime series be confirmed, there is plenty of manga material that has yet to be adapted to the small screen.