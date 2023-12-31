Berserk: The Black Swordsman Anime Poster Released

There is no denying the might of Berserk. Over the years, the franchise has become a giant within the anime community, and the Berserk manga hardly needs an introduction. Following the death of creator Kentaro Miura, Berserk has become more precious than ever. From its video games to its novels, Berserk fans are visiting all of its pieces. This includes an upcoming fan-anime created by Studio Eclypse, and its first poster has gone live at last.

The unofficial project was announced earlier this year, and Studio Eclypse has been working hard on the anime. Berserk: The Black Swordsman is the anime's proper title, and its first key art looks sick. After all, we can see Guts crouched down before a statue in this promo, and the artwork looks deliciously dark.

Of course, this project will not be the first to tackle Berserk's Black Swordsman arc. Back in 1997, the first Berserk kickstarted with the arc as it ran 25 episodes. In 2012, Berserk returned to the small screen with an anime by Studio 4C before a third anime debuted in 2016. Now, a new anime project is underway thanks to fans, and Studio Eclypse hopes to do Guts justice.

If you want to see more of this Berserk fan-anime, the project is still in the works. This special Berserk poster confirms plans to release a trailer for the anime in early 2024. Hopefully, Studio Eclypse will be able to drum up support for the anime once this reel goes live. In the meantime, you can check out Berserk's official anime projects over on Crunchyroll. For more info on Miura's dark masterpiece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"His name is Guts, the Black Swordsman, a feared warrior spoken of only in whispers. Bearer of a gigantic sword, an iron hand, and the scars of countless battles and tortures, his flesh is also indelibly marked with The Brand, an unholy symbol that draws the forces of darkness to him and dooms him as their sacrifice. But Guts won't take his fate lying down; he'll cut a crimson swath of carnage through the ranks of the damned – and anyone else foolish enough to oppose him! Accompanied by Puck the Elf, more an annoyance than a companion, Guts relentlessly follows a dark, bloodstained path that leads only to death...or vengeance."

What do you think about this latest peek at Berserk? Are you excited for this fan-made adaptation? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!